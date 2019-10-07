More than 8,000 narcotic pills collected during Operation Medicine Cabinet

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - More than 8,000 narcotic pills and nearly 1,280 ml of narcotic liquids were collected during Dosher Memorial Hospital’s semiannual Operation Medicine Cabinet that took place in early October.
Nearly 400 households took part in the event, dropping off expired or unwanted medications at the front entrance of the hospital.
Collected medications were sorted to be safely incinerated off of hospital grounds.
The next collection of unwatned prescription medications will be scheduled for spring of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.