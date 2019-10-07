First Alert Forecast: rain and storm chances to start the week

There are no imminent tropical storm threats to the Carolinas, however, the National Hurricane Center is watching a pair of developing low pressure systems. One of those systems could develop between the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda, and the other along a front between Bermuda and the Azores Islands. Development of subtropical or tropical characteristics respectively, are possible by midweek. We’ll continue to keep you updated, and as always, thanks for staying vigilant as we continue through the final third of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.