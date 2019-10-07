First Alert Forecast: rain and storm chances to start the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on a Monday! I hope you had an enjoyable weekend. I also hope you enjoyed relief from the sultry summery temperatures! Another cold front is poised to move through sometime Tuesday, with higher chances for showers and storms advertised as its opening act. Odds will grow from 30-40% and then fall back, pardon the pun, as the week comes to a close.
Temperatures will range from the 60s and 70s first thing in the morning, to the upper 70s to lower 80s pre-front. We find ourselves wedged in a situation where temperatures could grow to the lower 80s depending on available sunshine Tuesday, but ample clouds should hold temperatures back to the middle and upper 70s for Tuesday, and coasting back deeper into the 60s at night. Dew Points will continue to drop as well, adding that familiar, crisp feel we associate with the Fall season.
There are no imminent tropical storm threats to the Carolinas, however, the National Hurricane Center is watching a pair of developing low pressure systems. One of those systems could develop between the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda, and the other along a front between Bermuda and the Azores Islands. Development of subtropical or tropical characteristics respectively, are possible by midweek. We’ll continue to keep you updated, and as always, thanks for staying vigilant as we continue through the final third of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Your seven-day planning forecast tailored to the Wilmington metro is below. For a ten-day planning forecast tailored to your zip code, consult your WECT Weather App!
