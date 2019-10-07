Eighth annual Brunswick County Golf Tournament and Games Day tees off

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The eighth annual Brunswick County Golf Tournament and Games Day is teeing off Monday.
This fun day raises money for the Good Shepard Center to help those in need in our community.
Good Shepard Center’s mission is to feed the hungry, give shelter to the homeless and help them transition to housing.
Last year’s event was cancelled because of the damage caused by Hurricane Florence, so this year’s tournament is a comeback year for the center, along with helping those still impacted by the storm.
This event is taking place at Magnolia Greens Golf Plantation, 1800 Tommy Jacobs Dr., Leland, NC 28451.
To find out more about the tournament and also about Good Shepard Center’s mission and work, you can check out their website here.
