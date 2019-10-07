Community looking for answers after 14-year-old’s suicide

“What we know about adolescent brains is they are still developing, so being able to think about consequences and permanency is really hard for them,” Cristen Williams, a licensed clinical social worker with Wilmington Health Access for Teens, explained. “[You] will hear them say things like, ‘I don’t want to be here anymore. This life is too hard.’ Kids might say things like, ‘I wonder how many people will show up to my funeral?’ So really just feeling like [they] don’t have another option. Things are too heavy and too hard.”