VFW post looking to rebuild after being destroyed by Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - VFW post 2573 was hit hard during Hurricane Florence, and with each rainstorm, the building they once had so many memories in just gets worse and worse.
“We had so many pictures in there and now the walls are ripped apart,” said Chris Franklin, VFW member. “Can’t really do much.”
The walls inside of their house on Carolina Beach Road are filled with mold and asbestos. Franklin says they face many challenges in order to restore the house. Including $20,000 of repair work.
Franklin said the house adds to the family lifestyle they want to bring to military personnel and veterans who join. All they want to do is continue to bring that atmosphere to the community.
“There’s a lot of people out there that feel like they have nowhere to go , they feel like there’s nobody there," said Franklin. "We’re here to make sure that that’s not true. We want them to be here, be welcome, have a good time, be in a good atmosphere. We want it to feel like home. When they come here, their brothers are here, their sisters are here, they’re with family, have a good time, be safe.”
Franklin says the house is a huge priority and they’ll continue to do fundraisers until they get the money.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.