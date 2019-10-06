New Hanover County Deputies search for armed robbery suspect

By Gabrielle Williams | October 6, 2019 at 7:44 AM EDT - Updated October 6 at 7:58 AM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanting for robbing a Wilmington gas station early Sunday morning.

Authorities say it happened at the Handee Hugo located at 820 N College Road before 5 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect entered the gas station with a knife then demanded money. They say he then left, but their not sure which direction he was headed.

NHC Deputies are looking for this man who is wanted for robbing the Handee Hugo on N College Rd. in Wilmington. (source: NHCSO)
The man is six-feet-tall at around 220-230lbs.

If you have any information about this incident or can identify him, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162.

