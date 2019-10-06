New Hanover County Deputies search for armed robbery suspect

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanting for robbing a Wilmington gas station early Sunday morning.
Authorities say it happened at the Handee Hugo located at 820 N College Road before 5 a.m.
The sheriff’s office says the suspect entered the gas station with a knife then demanded money. They say he then left, but their not sure which direction he was headed.
The man is six-feet-tall at around 220-230lbs.
If you have any information about this incident or can identify him, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162.
