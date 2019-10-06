First Alert Forecast: A soggy start to the work week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! I hope you have been enjoying your weekend so far. I also hope you’re enjoying these cooler temperatures!
Temperatures will gradually increase to the lower 80s by Monday. Temperatures should drop again Tuesday to the upper 70s and remain there through week’s end after a cold front will cross the Carolinas.
An offshore low moving west, along with the eastward moving cold front could be producing some isolated to scattered showers and storms through Tuesday. The heaviest of these overnight Monday, especially near the coastal communities.
There are no imminent tropical storm threats to the Carolinas, as the Tropics remain quiet to start the week. However, The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas of interest, in a pair of developing low pressure systems. One of those systems could develop between the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda, and the other along a front between Bermuda and the Azores Islands. Development of subtropical or tropical characteristics respectively, are possible by midweek. We’ll continue to keep you updated, and as always, thanks for staying vigilant as we continue through the final third of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Your seven-day planning forecast, tailored to the Wilmington metro is below.
