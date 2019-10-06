First Alert Forecast: Fall temperatures, elevated rain chances to start the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! I hope you have been enjoying your weekend so far. I also hope you’re enjoying these cooler temperatures! In some backyards, it’s 15-20 degrees cooler compared to Thursday and Friday afternoon, thanks to a back door cold front!
Temperatures will gradually increase from the upper 70s Sunday to the lower 80s by Monday. A few pop up showers or storms are possible Monday ahead of a second cold that front will move across the region. Temperatures should drop again Tuesday to the upper 70s and remain there through week;s end.
There are no imminent tropical storm threats to the Carolinas, as the Tropics remain quiet. In fact, no tropical storm development is forecast for the next 48 hours! here appears to be in the coming days. Thanks for staying vigilant as we continue through the final third of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Your seven-day planning forecast, tailored to the Wilmington metro is below. For a ten-day planning forecast tailored to your zip code, consult your WECT Weather App!
