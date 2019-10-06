Authorities searching for suspects in multiple vehicle break-ins in Sneads Ferry

Sneads Ferry, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects involved in multiple vehicle break-ins in Sneads Ferry, according to a post from their Facebook page.
The sheriff's office received multiple reports of break-ins in the area of North Shore Golf and Country Club on the night of October 1.
The post says home security footage captured two males breaking into and attempting to break into several vehicles. One suspect is described as a white male with shaggy hair and a slender build wearing a t-shirt, pants, and sneakers. The other is described as a white male wearing a multi-colored sleeveless shirt, a baseball cap worn backward, and shorts with flip-flops.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the suspects’ identities to contact them at 910-455-3114 or call Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.
