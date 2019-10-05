Yard sales October 5

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -
New Hanover County
8 a.m. - ?
813 Woodlawn Avenue, Wilmington
Huge two family yard sale. Lots of salvage items suitable for vendors doing local markets and like to fix things up and re-purpose, wood pile, furniture, clothing, children’s riding toys, some tools, small cultivator, small chainsaw, industrial fluorescent lighting fixtures, many unique and one of a kind items! Everything you have been searching for is here!
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
River Oaks Homestead Estates Community Yard Sale. A Bill Clark Development off of River Road. Take Carolina Beach Road to Sanders Road to south on River Road! Turn onto Royal Fern Rd. (GPS not reliable since new housing).
Household items (Kitchen and Bath), House & Holiday Decor, Lawn Furniture, House Furniture, Kids Toys & Clothing, Electronics, Tools and more!
8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
4408 Mockingbird Lane, Wilmington
Clean and cute Boys and girls clothing sizes newborn-2T, Toys, Dance/Halloween costumes, Household items, antiques, collectibles, Holiday decor, furniture.
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
650 Hillside Drive, Wilmington (Kirkwood neighborhood)
Household items, clothes, holiday decor ext.
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
830 Cutter Court, Kure Beach
Moving Sale: sofa and love seat; antique desk; antique dresser, household goods; lawn mower; tools; motorcycle items.
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
4638 Spring View Drive, Wilmington
Household goods, holiday, toys, clothes, craft supplies
6 a.m. – ?
2300 North 23rd Street, Wilmington
Community yard sale
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
4621 Pine Hollow Drive, Wilmington (Johnson Farms North of MJ)
Da Vinci Baby Convertible Crib, Da Vinci Baby Changing Tables (2), Antique Bassinet, Single Stroller, Double Stroller, Diaper Genies, Boy clothes 0-24 months, Assortment of Toddler Toys, Training Potties, VTech Activity Center, Smart Trike 4-1 Tricycle, Nursery Glider with Ottoman, Baby Gates, Men’s Clothes, Women’s Clothes, Apple TVs (3rd Generation)
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
4 Sail Fish Lane, Carolina Beach
Appliances, 8 PC bedroom suite, living room furniture, televisions, kitchen wares, etc
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
4719 Silva Terra Drive, Wilmington
Women’s clothes sized M-XL, women’s shoes, men’s blazers, home decor, lots of DVDs, and bake ware
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Echo Farms Neighborhood, Wilmington
Something for everyone
7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
7406 Lucky Fish Lane, Wilmington (off of Middle Sound Loop Road)
Bicycles, surfboards, skateboards, kid’s toys, various household items
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
318 Queen Street, Wilmington
Household items, moving sale
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Linden Ridge, Wilmington (Carolina Beach Rosa to Silva Terrace to Linden Ridge Road
Semi-annual community yard sale. Something for everyone! Come on over and drive around.
Brunswick County
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
701 N. Lord Street, Southport (Brunswick Community College’s Southport Campus)
JUNK IN THE TRUNK SALE. Wide variety of gently used items to benefit women’s education funds
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
1099 N. Clubview Lane, Carolina Shores, (Village at Calabash)
Community Yard Sale. Over 20 participants with a variety of items, Christmas, children’s books, vintage Mah Jongg set, and much more.
Hot dogs and soda for sale staring at 10 a.m.
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
750 Oak Branches Close, Leland
Household, yard, restaurant equipment and more
6 a.m - ?
2183 Helmsman Drive, Supply
Multi Family Yard Sale. Furniture, clothing (women’s, men’s, girl’s), home décor, office supplies, kitchen wares, etc.
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
484 South Shore Drive, Southport
Lamp, Amish glider golf clubs, wood cheaper, wreathes, and dolls
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
111 Riverview Drive, Leland
Christmas village houses, toys, collectibles, CDs, DVDs, Blu Rays, kitchen items, and much more. No early birds please.
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
484 South Shore Drive, Southport
Golf clubs, lamps, crochet items, Christmas items, and much more
Pender County
8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
310 Hoover Road, Hampstead
Hunting equipment, Pictures and new frames, Camera equipment, Summer/winter clothing, Toys and other items
7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
115 Horseshoe Lane, Burgaw
7 a.m. - ?
Fall and Christmas decorations, toys, books - children to adult, DVD’s and CD’s, miscellaneous home items, clothing, small furniture, men’s miscellaneous
Columbus County
7 a.m. - ?
2733 M M Ray Road, Clarendon (Bethel United Methodist Church)
Home goods, clothes, Christmas items and much more.
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
107 Maultsby Street, Whiteville (New Life Community Church )
Furniture, clothing, household goods and much more
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
3312 Chadbourn Hwy, Whiteville
Baked goods, homemade canned goods, clothing for men women and children, dishes, and quilts
