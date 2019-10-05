Lacey Suggs: Lady Seahawks’ co-captain nearly walked away from the game (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

As a junior, Lacey became one of the players UNCW used to promote the women’s basketball program. Her picture appeared on posters and fliers. Even on the side of a Wilmington Transit bus, which she laughingly talks about at 22:15 of the podcast. Now entering her senior season, Lacey has set a goal of becoming a more vocal leader for the team, while also improving her on-court skills. Whether she pursues playing professionally is still to be determined. There is a possibility the NCAA will grant Lacey one more year of college eligibility, since she played just seven minutes in three games as a freshman. The university must file an appeal to get that year back for Lacey. Whether it happens is out of her control, she says. The 5’10” guard has her sights set on leading this year’s team to a conference championship and post-season appearance, while also hoping to inspire others through her hard work and success.