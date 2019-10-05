First Alert Forecast: weekend heat relief has arrived!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you and thanks for checking in! The first of two cold fronts in a week has crossed through the Cape Fear Region. No doubt if you were outside yesterday afternoon you noticed the drop in temperatures and the higher winds. The next one comes by the middle of next week.
Here are your forecast details for your...
Saturday: Behind the front, expect variable clouds and perhaps a stray shower. Fresh northeast winds of mainly 10 to 20 mph will hold temperatures to the much cooler 60s and 70s.
Next Week: We will see a brief warm up to highs in the 80s for Sunday and Monday. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday and Monday night ahead of the next front. Look another big cool down for much of next week after this.
Catch details on a second i.e. reinforcing cold frontal passage for early next week in your First Alert seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: you can grab a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your free WECT Weather App. And one more nice thing before you go: new tropical storm development is not likely in the Atlantic Basin and there appears to be no imminent tropical storm threats to the Carolinas in the coming days. Thanks for staying vigilant as Hurricane Season slowly winds down!
