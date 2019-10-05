First Alert Forecast: Seasonable weather to end the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! I hope you have been enjoying your weekend so far. I also hope you’re enjoying these cooler temperatures! In some backyards, it’s 15-20 degrees cooler than it was Friday thanks to a cold front!
Temperatures will gradually increase for the next couple days into the low 80s by Monday. A second cold front will move across the region dropping temperatures again by Tuesday. A few pop up showers or storms are possible Monday ahead of the front.
Tropics are remaining quiet and no storm development is forecasted for the next 48 hours and there appears to be no imminent tropical storm threats to the Carolinas in the coming days. Thanks for staying vigilant as Hurricane Season slowly winds down!
A seven-day planning forecast, for the Wilmington metro is below. For a ten-day planning forecast for your backyard location, check out the WECT Weather App!
