Wilmington man sentenced to eight years in prison on drug charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man is heading to prison after pleading guilty in a drug case earlier this year.
Charles Edward Harrington, 34, was sentenced to 96 months in prison followed by three years of probation this week.
In June, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine base (crack).
In December 2018, investigators with the Wilmington Police Department’s Mobile Field Task Force were patrolling in the area of Rankin Street when they observed Harrington, who had an active warrant.
Harrington was taken into custody, and officers found a bag of crack in his pocket.
Harrington has multiple previous drug-related convictions.
