Wilmington gang member sentenced to 10 years in prison

On January 17, 2019, FBI agents and members of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received information that a man with an outstanding felony warrant was the passenger in a car driven by Hill. As law enforcement tried to stop the car at a gas station in New Hanover County to arrest the passenger, Hill struck a law enforcement car. Hill was removed from the car and placed under arrest. Nixon was arrested on federal charges following a foot chase. Law enforcement found 250 heroin bindles and $2,500 in the car and more heroin on another person in the car’s back seat.