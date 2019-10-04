Wilmington gang member sentenced to 10 years in prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington gang member could serve a decade in prison for selling agents heroin while he wore an ankle monitor from his last drug conviction.
Jacquez Hill of Wilmington was sentenced to 120 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. He was named in an 11 count indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, eight-counts of distribution of heroin and one-count of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin.
On June 11, 2019, Hill pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, distribution of a quantity of heroin, and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Between October 2017 and April 2018, the Wilmington Police Department and the ATF made ten controlled purchases of heroin from Hill while he was wearing an ankle monitor related to convictions for possession with intent to deliver heroin and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
On January 17, 2019, FBI agents and members of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received information that a man with an outstanding felony warrant was the passenger in a car driven by Hill. As law enforcement tried to stop the car at a gas station in New Hanover County to arrest the passenger, Hill struck a law enforcement car. Hill was removed from the car and placed under arrest. Nixon was arrested on federal charges following a foot chase. Law enforcement found 250 heroin bindles and $2,500 in the car and more heroin on another person in the car’s back seat.
On February 19, 2019, agents with ATF and the Wilmington Police Department attempted to arrest Hill near his apartment in the Mayfaire area. Hill saw the officers and fled, but agents were able to catch Hill later that evening. Following his arrest, law enforcement found an additional quantity of heroin that Hill had hidden.
