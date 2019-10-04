Teen charged after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Wilmington movie theater in social media post, deputies say

Teen charged after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Wilmington movie theater in social media post, deputies say
(Source: (Image: Hawaii News Now))
By WECT Staff | October 4, 2019 at 2:56 PM EDT - Updated October 4 at 3:21 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has charged a teen after he allegedly made a social media post, threatening to shoot up a Wilmington movie theater.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody on Friday and charged with one count of cyberstalking, according to deputies. He was released from jail after posting an unsecured $2,500 bond.

Arrest warrants allege the teen, using the name “cheezeclazone,” made a post on Instagram on Thursday that stated: “I’m going to shoot up am AMC theater in Wilmington North Carolina behind Sonic at 7:50 on October 8th.”

The post was later deleted.

“Thanks to local citizens and the media who notified us of his online social media post we were able to locate and identify [the teen],” said Lt. Jerry Brewer, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. “At no point did [he] have the means to carry out any threat.”

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.