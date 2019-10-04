Teen charged after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Wilmington movie theater in social media post, deputies say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has charged a teen after he allegedly made a social media post, threatening to shoot up a Wilmington movie theater.
The 16-year-old was taken into custody on Friday and charged with one count of cyberstalking, according to deputies. He was released from jail after posting an unsecured $2,500 bond.
Arrest warrants allege the teen, using the name “cheezeclazone,” made a post on Instagram on Thursday that stated: “I’m going to shoot up am AMC theater in Wilmington North Carolina behind Sonic at 7:50 on October 8th.”
The post was later deleted.
“Thanks to local citizens and the media who notified us of his online social media post we were able to locate and identify [the teen],” said Lt. Jerry Brewer, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. “At no point did [he] have the means to carry out any threat.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.