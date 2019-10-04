Southport chief rescues kitten trapped in car

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Things are looking up for a kitten stuck in Southport police chief’s truck this week.
Chief Todd Coring says he found the animal meowing, trapped, in his car after a town meeting.
The photo included in the post shows a small orange cat peering out from under the truck parts.
Luckily, the chief and his friends freed the critter and made sure they had a safe, new home.
“Can’t have a cat trapped in the Chiefs truck lol. I’ll sleep better and I KNOW he will,” the post says. “Lord you never know what a night will hold around here.”
