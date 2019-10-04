Sen. Tillis on impeachment inquiry, China, and potential primary challengers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina is not expecting a major breakthrough when representatives from the United States and China resume trade negotiations next week. Instead of one agreement resulting from the talks, Sen. Tillis said in an interview with WECT News, it could lead to a series of positive steps between the two powers.
"I think you'll see in the coming months a kind of layering,” the senator said. “So, the American people should not expect a meeting and some comprehensive agreement, but measurable results over the course of the next several months. That will actually provide certainty in the market, which is limiting some of our economic growth today."
Sen. Tillis is on a break from Congress, but Capitol Hill is not quiet. Talk is rampant surrounding the impeachment inquiry underway by House democrats against President Donald Trump. The senator criticized Speaker Nancy Pelosi for launching the inquiry before taking a vote of her members.
"Their credibility in terms of facts driving their behavior is really diminished in my eyes,” Sen. Tillis said. “It looks like it’s a political decision. If it was an institutional decision, then Speaker Pelosi, why didn't you take a vote on the floor and get everybody on the record saying the evidence rose to a level to do it?"
Sen. Tillis has launched a campaign to win a second six-year term in next year’s election. At least two candidates, businessman Garland Tucker and farmer Sandy Smith, say they plan to run against the incumbent in next year’s republican primary election. The senator said he is not bothered by facing the inner-party challengers.
“Look, to be honest with you I got into the state House (of Representatives) by challenging a two-term republican incumbent,” Sen. Tillis said. “I have no problem with people entering into a primary. It keeps you rooted in your ideology. I’m confident we’re going to win the primary, based on my results as Speaker of the House."
