Pender Co. man accused of breaking into home, assaulting woman
Christopher Thomas Medcalf (Source: Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | October 4, 2019 at 3:43 PM EDT - Updated October 4 at 3:45 PM

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a man accused of breaking into a woman’s home and assaulting her earlier this week.

Christopher Thomas Medcalf, 29, of Watha, is charged with assault on a female, break/enter to terrorize and injure, felony larceny, second-degree kidnapping, and interfere with emergency communications.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, Medcalf allegedly forced his way into a home on Moore Road in Burgaw and assaulted a woman around 8:30 a.m.

Anyone with information on Medcalf’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910)-259-1515 or (910)-259-1212.

