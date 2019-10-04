Pender Co. man accused of breaking into home, assaulting woman

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a man accused of breaking into a woman’s home and assaulting her earlier this week.
Christopher Thomas Medcalf, 29, of Watha, is charged with assault on a female, break/enter to terrorize and injure, felony larceny, second-degree kidnapping, and interfere with emergency communications.
On Tuesday, Oct. 1, Medcalf allegedly forced his way into a home on Moore Road in Burgaw and assaulted a woman around 8:30 a.m.
Anyone with information on Medcalf’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910)-259-1515 or (910)-259-1212.
