Parking info, music schedule for this weekend’s Riverfest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Heading to Downtown Wilmington for Riverfest this weekend?
Here’s some information that might come in handy:
ON-STREET PARKING
Free starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 and all day Saturday, Oct. 5. On-street parking is always free on Sundays.
DECKS
The 2nd Street, Market Street and County parking decks will charge a $7 event fee starting 5 p.m Friday as well as all day Saturday and all day Sunday.
SURFACE LOTS
The city’s surface parking lot located at S. 2nd St. and Church Alley will operate as normal. The surface lot located at 2nd Market will be used for the festival’s concert so there will be no public parking available there until Sunday.
PRIVATE LOTS & DECKS
Several privately-owned and operated parking lots and decks are operating within city limits, many of which are not free. City officials say they’ve “taken every measure to make sure these lots are adequately marked with signage so you can be aware before you park.”
MUSIC SCHEDULE
Friday, Oct. 4
6:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m. - Striking Copper
8 p.m.-10 p.m. - 20 Ride (Zac Brown Tribute)
Saturday, Oct. 5
12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. - L-Shaped Lot
1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m.- Josh Solomon and Eric McGuiness
3 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. - The Kolby Oakley Band
4:45 p.m.- 5:45 p.m. - Starkey
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. - Massive Grass
8 p.m.- 10 p.m. - Tuesday’s Gone (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute)
Fireworks - Saturday night
Antique Car Display - Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
