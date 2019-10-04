One dead in fiery tractor-trailer crash on Charlotte interstate

At least one person is dead after part of a tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 485 in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, sending a plume of smoke into the air. (Source: Sean Miller)
October 4, 2019 at 10:08 AM EDT - Updated October 4 at 10:45 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least one person is dead after part of a tractor-trailer went up in flames on Interstate 485 outer in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, sending a plume of smoke into the air.

The incident happened before 10 a.m. on I-485 outer at Exit 21, closing the interstate between I-77 at W WT Harris Boulevard.

Firefighters confirmed at least one person was killed.

“One of the most frightening things I’ve ever seen,” Emily Kozel tweeted.

Part of the tractor-trailer could be seen blocking at least two lanes.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

