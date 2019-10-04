NC man sentenced for drug distribution that caused 100+ illnesses

WILSON COUNTY, NC (WITN) - A man has been sentenced for distributing synthetic marijuana that authorities believe made several people sick, including more than 100 military members.
Investigators say 52-year-old Akram Abdel-Aziz from Wilson sold synthetic marijuana between March of 2017 and April of 2018.
Abdel-Azizsold the drug at vape shops in Onslow, Craven, Wilson, Cumberland, New Hanover and Pamlico counties.
Authorities caught onto the product after people became sick from it, including military members. Symptoms included seizures, loss of consciousness and suffered heart attacks.
He was sentenced to 50 months in jail followed by three years of supervised release.
