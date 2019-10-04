ILM survey gives insight on what flyers want at airport

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington International Airport officials say they have a better idea of what passengers want to see when they travel after analyzing the results of a recent survey.
More than 4,000 ILM passengers responded to the survey.
“It’s important to our team to provide a platform for community input. Hearing directly from travelers allows us to be educated about what amenities and concessions they would like to see at ILM, and helps shape our planning and decision-making,” said ILM Marketing Specialist Erin McNally.
When asked to rate which kind of food and beverage options they would like to see at the airport, grab and go options were the top choice followed by sit down restaurants and then fast food.
Flyers also listed Chick-fil-A, Port City Java and Starbucks among their top choices for restaurants they would like to see at ILM.
When asked if they would be most likely buy breakfast, lunch or dinner at the airport, the overwhelming favorite was breakfast (63 percent).
“Moving forward ILM will share relevant information with consultant groups, meet with current concessionaires, respond to potential concessionaires, and incorporate passenger feedback into phase 3 of the terminal expansion," said Business Development Director Carol LeTellier.
