Hundreds turn out to seek info on Southport sewage plant they don’t want

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Tensions were high in Southport Thursday as questions loomed about plans to build a sewage plant.
Southport is phasing out of their contract with Brunswick County within the next three years and has decided to build their own plant.
“The board of Aldermen decided it would be best to build our own plant, which would provide us more sewer capacity," said Bruce Oakley, City Manager. "We could handle more growth, we could have more control of our rates, more control of maintenance and operations.”
According to Oakley, the sewage limit they have for the county is almost at capacity. The costs of building their own and expanding the county’s is around the same cost, making it more efficient to build in the city. However, the 35-acre plot proposed is across from a residential neighborhood, and it’s not going over too well with residents.
“I have a 4-year-old son, a 2-year-old daughter, I have a third child that my wife and I are expecting," said Brian Kelley, a resident of Winding Creek. "It’s close enough that I could throw a baseball into one of their sewage pits. That’s a problem for me.”
Kelley is one of many who have been doing their research on the possible build and found favor with many residents as he presented his findings to over 100 people including, the Board of Aldermen.
Terry Duff is another resident who has been thorough in his findings and said there are three main reason not to build.
“Number one certainly is the environment, number two is health concerns, number three is home values. Nobody is going to come into a neighborhood, drive right by a sewage treatment plant and say ‘this is where I want to raise my family,’” said Duff.
City leaders understand the location isn’t exactly ideal for the residents who would be adjacent to the smell of sewage, but the plant needs to be built.
“We have to do what’s best for the citizens and provide our sewage treatment," said Oakley. "But, we are seriously looking at another location and exploring the opportunities or possibilities of building it elsewhere on the property.”
