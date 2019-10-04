High school football teams deal with high temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -High school football coaches are dealing with more than just the pressure to win games.
They are also dealing with extremely hot temperatures deep into the season. Thursday’s temperature in Wilmington reached a record high of 98 degrees.
Laney coach Ashaad Yeoman says he has had to watch his players like it was early August.
"We are making sure the kids are hydrated,” said Yeoman. “We do give the kids the pickle juice so that they can hydrate and retain water. It's no different then what we would be doing in August.”
Yeoman says that heat can be a grind for players.
“You don't get the energy that you need during the practices. It's something you just have to overcome.”
Friday night Laney (1-3) hosts West Brunswick at 7 p.m.
