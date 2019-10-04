Genealogy Research Workshop offered at Pender County Library

BURGAW, NC (WECT) - Popular genealogy research speaker Beverly Tetterton will present two free workshops at Pender County Library in Burgaw on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Attendees can attend one or both workshops, but preregistration is required due to limited seating. The library at 103 S. Cowan St. is home to the Dallas Herring Carolina Heritage Research Center.
The 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. morning session will be an introduction to family history, research, census records, vital statistics, passenger and immigration lists, and cemetery records. The afternoon session from 1:30 - 3 p.m. covers research in newspapers, church records, land and tax records, wills and estates, military records, and a brief bit about DNA Research.
You may preregister online at: bit.ly/pcl-genealogy or by calling the library at 910-259-1234.
An optional lunch between sessions is available for $9, payable in advance to Friends of Pender County Library. An array of sandwiches, wraps, sides, and beverages will be available. Payment can be mailed to the library at PO Box 879, Burgaw, NC 28425 or delivered by Oct. 17.
