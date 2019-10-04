A fur-raising adventure: ‘Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids’ stars 22 children

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There are more than 101 reasons to see the new Snow Productions Children’s Theater show.
Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids will be on stage on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m and Oct. 12 at 2 and 6 p.m. at Ogden Baptist Church at 7121 Market Street.
The show is based on the classic animated film. In all, 22 children ages 12 and under are in the production.
“I’ve always wanted to play a villain but I haven’t gotten the opportunity to,” said Sadie Beakes, 11, who stars as Cruella De Vil. This is Beakes third year in the Snow Productions theater group.
Peyton Hackman, 9, will play Jasper, one of De Vil’s henchmen.
“It’s really fun because we get to be evil and a villain,” she said.
Zeke Dawson, 11, is in his eighth show with Snow Productions. He plays Roger, who, along with Anita, owns the dalmatians, Pongo and Perdita.
“It’s very exhilarating,” he said about being on the stage. “Through the long hours and tech week, it’s so tiring and you get up on that stage and it’s bam! It’s just so fun.”
Snow Productions Children’s Theater is a non-profit organization that brings theater and music to life for children of all ages. Tickets for the show can be found here.
