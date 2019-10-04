Fishin’ Festival honors wounded warriors and disabled vets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds of wounded warriors and disabled veterans joined together with their families Friday on the Ocean Crest Pier in Oak Island for the annual Peer Fishin’ Festival.
The event, run by Operation North State, welcomed around 350 people.
Terry Snyder is CEO of Operation North State, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans, and believes that these kinds of events are important because of the camaraderie shared between the veterans.
“Smiling and back slapping. That’s the reason why it’s so important and that did not exist three or four years ago. A lot of these wounded warriors and disabled veterans were in isolation, they were living in dark rooms, they had their families living in dark houses, they didn’t get out in the general public a lot,” said Snyder.
But once events like the Fishin’ Festival became more and more popular, families of veterans began to take notice in the positive benefits.
“As it grew, they attended more events and to see the smiles on their faces, their families have told us that’s something that their dad, their moms did not have for a lot of years, so I think that’s the important thing,” said Snyder.
Deidre LaCann is a retired marine and she believes that the most important part of the event is not the fishing, but the opportunity for veterans to bond and create life-long friendships.
"Just getting out and being recreational, because with the injuries that you have, veterans don’t want to get out and this is a fine opportunity for us to enjoy one another,” LaCann said.
Mike Brown is a disabled vet and comes to events like these because he believes strongly in the need to acknowledge the sacrifices of our veterans.
“Anything to help our veterans heal. Sometimes it can be very difficult for a veteran to feel part of the community and so I come out here, I’m a disabled vet, but I come out here more to support the other guys that are out here as well,” said Brown.
Terry Snyder believes that as Operation North State continues to grow, so will the positive impact on veterans that attend.
