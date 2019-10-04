First Alert Forecast: weekend heat relief almost here

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday afternoon to you and thanks for checking in! Not one, but two cold fronts are poised to cross the Cape Fear Region within the next several days. And the first one? Coming soon! Forecast details for your...
Friday: Ahead of the front, expect periods of sizzling-hot sunshine, sultry southwest breezes around 10 mph, and record or near-record afternoon highs temperatures deep in the 90s.
Friday evening: With the passing front, a stray storm could pop. Otherwise, expect variable clouds and shifting winds with temperatures dropping quickly through the 80s and 70s.
Saturday: Behind the front, expect variable clouds and perhaps a stray shower. Fresh northeast winds of mainly 10 to 20 mph will hold temperatures to the much cooler 60s and 70s.
For next week will see a brief warm up to highs in the 80s for Sunday and Monday. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday and Monday night ahead of the next front. Look another big cool down for much of next week after this.
Catch details on a second i.e. reinforcing cold frontal passage for early next week in your First Alert seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: you can grab a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your free WECT Weather App. And one more nice thing before you go: new tropical storm development is not likely in the Atlantic Basin through Friday and there appears to be no imminent tropical storm threats to the Carolinas in the coming days. Thanks for staying vigilant as Hurricane Season slowly winds down!
