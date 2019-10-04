Fight the flu: vaccinations available at Wrightsville Beach Town Hall

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Getting the flu vaccine doesn’t take long and the New Hanover County Health Department is trying to make it convenient for everyone to fight the illness.
A flu vaccination clinic will take place Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wrightsville Beach Town Hall Council Chambers. Please bring your picture ID and insurance card.
Anyone receiving a flu shot will be asked to complete a New Hanover County Outreach Vaccination Authorization Form. You may bring the completed form with you or fill one out upon arrival.
According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, up to 30 percent of people carrying the flu virus never experience symptoms, but are contagious and can pass it to vulnerable populations.
