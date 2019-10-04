Brunswick Forest townhome defies stereotypes in tight real estate market

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the fastest growing neighborhoods in the region is Brunswick Forest. This master-planned community, by it’s own admission, on it’s website, states: “even a region that attracts so many for it’s fabulous lifestyle, mild climate and overall quality of living, Brunswick Forest stands out as the ideal place to call home.”
There are many different neighborhoods in that community, for many different budgets. Today’s showcase home is proof, there are still deals in a ‘sellers’ market, here, in southeastern North Carolina.
The property is located at: 1182 Evangeline Drive, Leland, NC with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 2955 square feet.
“This is a home that defies townhome stereotypes," said Kathleen Baylies, with Just for Buyers Realty. “It’s spacious with eye catching design features that’s flooded with light. Everywhere you look there are little details that give the place character.”
The corner unit has a master suite on the first floor with direct access to the sun room, and remote controlled blinds. Upstairs boasts a loft-like area that provides separate living space, with two more bedrooms and a full bath.
Baylies and her agency do not have the listing for his home, or any other home that’s showcased on WECT. Her agency scours the MLS listings to find unique properties to feature on a weekly real estate segment.
“The asking price on this home is just under $358,000. That works out to about $121 p/sf," Baylies said. “That makes this not only a unique property, but also an excellent deal.”
