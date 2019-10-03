18-year-old injured in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old was struck by gunfire Wednesday night.
According to a spokeswoman for the police department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of South 13th Street around 6:15 p.m.
Police found the victim, 18-year-old Savion Wilson, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Wilson later told officers that he was near a church when he heard gunshots and took off running. As he ran, he realized he had been shot.
No other details have been released.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.