Wilmington-shot television series ‘Reprisal’ releases first trailer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hulu has finally debuted the first trailer for the Wilmington-shot television series Reprisal.
The show is described as a “hyper-noir revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale (Abigail Spencer) who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gear heads.”
According to TVLine, Spencer (Timeless) plays Katherine Harlow, a woman who was left for dead but survives and takes on the new persona of Doris. After years of relative peace and quiet, Doris’ niece is taken by the same gang that tried to kill her, which prompts Doris to go on a revenge-filled rescue mission.
Hulu announced in February that it had green-lit a full season of Reprisal and crews have been filming in and around the Port City since mid-June.
All ten episodes of the first season will be ready to stream on Dec. 6.
The cast also includes Mena Massoud (Disney’s Aladdin, Jack Ryan), Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), David Dastmalchian (MacGyver, Twin Peaks), Madison Davenport (Sharp Objects), and Rhys Wakefield (True Detective, The Purge).
