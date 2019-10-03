Water main break affecting some in Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Wrightsville Beach officials say a water main break is affecting service to some residents in the southern part of the island on Thursday.
The break happened near the 500 block of South Lumina Avenue and residents in that area and to the south end of the island are experience low water pressure or no service at all.
The town’s public works department is in the process of repairing the broken water main and hope to have pressure restored soon.
If you have questions, contact the public works department at 910-256-7935.
