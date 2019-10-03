Warrant: NC campground fire rumored to be set by students at rival schools

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators are investigating whether a suspicious fire that sent the historic Balls Creek Campground in Catawba County up in flames could have been set as retaliation by students at rival schools.
Officials said Thursday they had received a tip “regarding a rumor that the task force needed to investigate.”
“According to task force investigators, it is a belief in the Bandys and Maiden communities that the fire may have been intentionally set as a retaliative measure related to animosity between students at Bandys High School and Maiden High School,” Catawba County Emergency Management said. “The task force is investigating this allegation, which as of the time of this release, has neither been corroborated nor refuted.”
Investigators stressed to the public that the new allegations are “only one piece of the broader investigation which has many facets.”
The blaze broke out at the historic campground around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. At least 16 fire departments responded to the call, but the fire still destroyed 30 percent of the historic campground, fire officials estimate, and 40 tents. Nine other tents sustained damage.
On Tuesday, investigators officially deemed the fire “suspicious” and said it may have been intentionally set. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office was still interviewing people and asking for the public’s help solving the mystery around the massive fire.
Because of the historic and religious significance of Balls Creek Campground, the investigation into the cause of the fire is being handled by a joint task force of local, state and federal authorities including the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the United States Department of Justice – Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).
The Balls Creek Campground started in 1853 with the first services held under a brush arbor, according to the campground’s website. The campground is a religious spot where people have been meeting since that first service.
Anyone with information related to this criminal investigation should call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-464-5241.
