Unconscious male pulled from ocean in Surf City, rushed to hospital

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City emergency crews responded to a possible drowning call Thursday afternoon.
Police arrived to the 300 block of N Shore Drive at 4:18 p.m. to assist fire and rescue workers and found the male victim was out of the water and unconscious.
Surf City Police Chief Ron Shanahan confirms the man was transported to New Hanover Regional by Pender County EMS.
Pender County Fire EMS Chief Woody Sullivan says EMS workers got a pulse back as they rushed the victim to the hospital.
Officials are unable to provide any information about the man’s current condition.
