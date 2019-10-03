‘This is not something that is specific to the military’: Medal of Honor recipient talks about PTSD at Coastal Horizons luncheon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sgt. Dakota Meyer knows trauma. He knows stress. And he definitely knows post-traumatic stress. But the U.S. Marine veteran and Medal of Honor recipient, who admits he lives with PTSD every day, doesn’t like the stigma attached to the disorder.
"This is not something that is specific to the military,” Meyer said. “Everybody on the face of this planet is suffering with something. Everybody on the face of this planet has gone through something.”
Sgt. Meyer was the guest speaker at the annual Coastal Horizons luncheon held at the Wilmington Convention Center Wednesday.
Close to 600 people listened to his candid and at times emotional account of what earned him the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military honor. It also led to his PTSD.
Meyer described what happened on September 8, 2009 in Afghanistan. That day he lost his closest fellow marines. He recounted what it was like to see their lifeless bodies just feet away. He described gunfights so piercing they sounded like static. And he shared his experience of coming face-to-face with the enemy, having to take the life of a man who he knew also had a family somewhere.
A year after the Battle of Ganjgal, Meyer attempted to commit suicide. His gun jammed.
Meyer is now the father of two young girls he says are the purpose of his life. He was married to former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin’s daughter, Bristol, but the two divorced in 2018.
He travels around the country speaking at events like the Coastal Horizons luncheon. He says his mission is to give hope to others who may be struggling.
“If I can go out and use my platform to give people hope that this is normal, to bring people together, to stop comparing situations and let’s come together on a path of empathy. If I can instill a little bit of hope back into one person in this room that’s what makes it all worth it.”
