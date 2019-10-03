Whiteville sophomore suspended after being jumped by two other students

Batten hopes to go to NC State after she graduates, and become a veterinarian. She says she has no history of disciplinary issues, so she was shocked that the principal gave her a 10 day out of school suspension for an incident she swears she did not provoke and even tried to diffuse, the same punishment given to all the girls involved. Batten said she doesn’t even know the girls who jumped her. She said she walked away from them when they started picking on her friend and asking for a fight. Abrian showed WECT video that she says one of the instigators posted on social media, apparently bragging about the assault and the suspension.