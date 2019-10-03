Record setting highs blanket the eastern Carolinas Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington has smashed its daily high temperature record of 95 set back in 1986 as the mercury has pushed to 98 degrees unofficially so far. This also will go down as the hottest October day on record, breaking the old record of 97. Even hotter temperatures have been recorded in central North Carolina as the high at the Raleigh-Durham airport hit 100 degrees, also an all time record for October.