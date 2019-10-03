Public hearing for large mixed-use project along Market Street set for tonight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Planning Board will hold a public hearing Thursday on a special-use permit request to develop a large mixed-use project along Market Street.
The planning board is meeting at 6 p.m. in the Andre Mallette Training Center at the New Hanover County Government Center located at 230 Government Center Dr. Suite 135.
Tribute Companies, on behalf of the property owner, Coswald, LLC, has submitted a special-use permit request to the county to allow residential uses within a commercial district for approximately 15.6 acres of land near the intersection of Lendire Road and Market Street.
The developer is planning a mixed-use project at 7241 Market Street which would include 288 apartment units and approximately 7,500 in commercial space.
The property is located near the Wilmington KOA Holiday campground about a mile north of the Military Cutoff Road intersection.
Plans for the project state that the development would consist of 12 three-story buildings along with a one-story building and a two-story building.
Also on the agenda are hearings on two rezoning requests:
- A request by College Acres Development, LLC on behalf of the property owner, Bennett Commercial, LLC, to rezone approximately nine acres of land in the 5300 block of Carolina Beach Road from R-15, Residential District, and B-2, Highway Business District, to (CZD) RMF-M, Conditional Residential Multi-Family Moderate Density District. The developer plans to build a townhouse development with 19 buildings consisting of a total of 95 three-bedroom units.
- A request by TDR-HL, LLC, to rezone approximately five acres of land located north of the existing Hanover Reserve subdivision, in the 7300 block of Springwater Drive, from R-15, Residential District, to R-5, Moderate-High Residential District. The developer plans to build townhouses in this area.
