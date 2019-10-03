NHC Emergency Management encourages residents to attend the CERT program

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Every year, communities all over the world are rocked by emergencies like hurricanes, tornadoes, fires, floods, and winter storms. The effects of those disasters impact everyone in the community.
New Hanover County is hosting its bi-annual Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. Community members are trained to take care of themselves and then help others during the first three days after a disaster. This is when access to emergency response personnel may be limited.
“We teach you a little bit on disaster preparedness, how to put together an emergency plan, a disaster supply kit, how to extinguish a fire, and a little bit about fire safety," said Kristen Skinner, the Emergency Management Specialist for New Hanover County. "A lot of first-aid and medical as well.”
The free training covers basic skills so when a disaster does strike the community, you can protect yourself from becoming a victim.
“How to be prepared for all hazards, not just hurricanes, but obviously we’re in hurricane season so that’s what everyone wants to talk about," said Teresa Smith, a CERT instructor. "But just how to sustain yourself until help can come. The message that we are giving now is to be prepared for seven-to-ten days.”
CERT is an 8-week session, totaling to about 21-25 hours of hands-on training. All New Hanover County resident is encouraged to take part in the program.
“We would love to train everybody in the county because it’s really valuable training,” said Skinner. "Even some folks that are older or don’t feel comfortable lifting, there is always a spot for everybody so anybody can take this training.”
The Fall 2019 CERT training is underway. The classes are held on Thursday nights, with the exception of the simulation drill which held on a Saturday morning, at CFCC’s North Campus located at 4500 Blue Clay Road in Castle Hayne.
Here are the class dates, times, and agenda:
- Disaster Preparedness: Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- CERT Organization/Disaster Psychology: Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Fire Safety: Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Disaster Medical Operations Part 1: Oct. 17, 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Disaster Medical Operations Part 2: Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Light Search & Rescue Operations: Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Skills Night: Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Course Review & Disaster Simulation Drill: Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. - noon
For more information about CERT training, please call 910-798-6900 or visit the county’s website. You are encouraged to register before attending a class.
