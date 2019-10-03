New podcast takes listeners inside New Hanover County Schools

So proud of our little podcast that we started a year and a half ago. Sharing teachers’ stories is so important! Thank you @NewHanoverCoSch for letting us guest host the first episode of NHCS: Voices of the District! Check it out! #NHCSchat @aredd21 https://t.co/lcJgITf7Ly pic.twitter.com/GcZ6IWRZcn