New podcast takes listeners inside New Hanover County Schools

New Hanover County launches a podcast to connect teachers, students and parents
By Ashlea Kosikowski | October 3, 2019 at 5:38 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 5:45 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new podcast will help keep educators, parents and students connected.

The New Hanover County Schools Public Relations Division launched the district’s first podcast.

The NHCS Podcast: Voices of the District will have a new episode each month.

It features educators, administrators and staff.

The first episode includes Lead K-5 Math Teacher Ryan Redd and Instructional Coach Peter Hunt. The two already have a podcast of their own, which focuses on leadership in education.

Their episode is titled “Learn, Lead, Listen.”

Future episodes will look at equity, trauma and English as a second language.

