New podcast takes listeners inside New Hanover County Schools

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new podcast will help keep educators, parents and students connected.
The New Hanover County Schools Public Relations Division launched the district’s first podcast.
The NHCS Podcast: Voices of the District will have a new episode each month.
It features educators, administrators and staff.
The first episode includes Lead K-5 Math Teacher Ryan Redd and Instructional Coach Peter Hunt. The two already have a podcast of their own, which focuses on leadership in education.
Their episode is titled “Learn, Lead, Listen.”
Future episodes will look at equity, trauma and English as a second language.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.