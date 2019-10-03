New era of Cape Fear C.C. men’s basketball underway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new era of Cape Fear Community College men’s basketball is has started.
At the end of last season head coach Ryan Mantlo stepped down after twelve seasons and six trips to the national tournament.
Longtime assistant coach Mark Lane is now the one in charge of keeping the Sea Devils winning tradition going.
That won’t be easy with ten new players on the roster, Lane is trying to get them ready for the grind of a college basketball season.
“It’s just one day at a time with them,” said Lane about his team. “With so many new faces we are on day three of practice and we are progressively getting better. With new kids, you are working on stuff one drill after another. But by December we’ll be ready to go.”
After twelve years as an assistant coach, Lane believes he is ready for the pressure of being a head coach.
“It can be challenging being a first-year head coach,” said Lane. “But Coach Mantlo and I have the same beliefs and the same philosophies. At the end of the day, it’s my team so I can to coach them how I want to coach them that’s the exciting part.”
“It’s way different we are doing more running this year because we are small,” said sophomore Trayvon Ferrell. “It doesn’t mean anything because we can get out and compete.”
But at the end of the season, they expect to be playing for a championship.
“My expectations are high,” said Ferrell. “Going back to last year I wanted to win and I expect us to go back there.”
The Sea Devils open the season November 1st at home against South Georgia Technical College at 7 p.m.
