Khine named CAA golfer of the week

Khine, who earned her second CAA Golfer of the Week honor this season, authored her fifth career top-10 finish after placing seventh at last weekend’s tournament. The reigning CAA Rookie of the Year shot one-under par (73-69-73=215) at the par-72, 6,278-yard Furman University Golf Course, marking the fourth time she has finished at even par or better at a tournament in her college career.