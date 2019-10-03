Jury sentences Brandon Council to death for deadly CresCom Bank robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The same jury that found Brandon Council guilty of murdering two bank employees in Conway has now sentenced him to death for his crime.
Jurors returned with that sentence Thursday morning after hearing additional testimony from witnesses over several days. Last week, Council was convicted of killing Donna Major and Katie Skeen during the 2017 robbery at the CresCom Bank.
The sentence came after hours of deliberations that were spread across two days starting Wednesday. The jurors deliberated for about four hours before being sent home. They returned Thursday morning and spent roughly two more hours discussing the case before coming to their decision.
As of Oct. 3, there are 38 people currently on death row in South Carolina who were convicted on state charges. Council was convicted on federal charges.
The last person put to death in S.C. was Jeffrey Motts in May 2011 for the death of his cellmate.
