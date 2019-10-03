GLOW Academy to celebrate grand opening of new campus Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington (GLOW Academy) will celebrate the grand opening of their new campus Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and school tours, followed by a celebrity chef party.
Hurricane Dorian forced school officials to reschedule the grand opening, which was initially scheduled for the first week of September.
The grand opening party, which starts at 5:00 p.m. with school tours, will feature celebrity chefs Emeril Lagasse and Robert Irvine.
GLOW Academy’s campus is located at 4100 Sunglow Drive and presently serves approximately 400 6th through 9th-grade girls.
The school campus, located on a 31-acre site near Maides Park at the end of Sunglow Drive, includes an 18,600 square-foot middle school building, a 19,183 square-foot high school building, an expansive media center, cafeteria, maker space, teaching kitchen, administrative offices, and outdoor learning areas.
Construction began in May of last year.
The school’s administrative office, cafeteria, middle school, and media center buildings opened for the start of the 2019-2020 school year. The high school building, which will also house the art studio, music studio and science lab, will open in mid-October.
The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington is North Carolina’s only single-gender public charter school.
