First at Four recipe: Brownies that are good for you? Yes, please

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Yoga studio owners, Tamal and Victoria Dodge, want to encourage a conscious approach to eating.
The couple, who own Yoga Salt in Wilmington, published a new cookbook, The Yoga Plate, which includes more than 100 healthy recipes organized according to a yoga practice.
They believe diet is often often overlooked yet a vital component of yoga practice. The two want to encourage better food choices, which they believe will lead to well-rounded yoga practice.
The Dodges practice the concept of ahimsa or non-harm.
"Consciously or not, we can cause a lot of harm with our eating habits,” explain the authors. “Living with ahimsa means we try to cause the least harm possible to all living creatures.”
The two will join WECT’s Ashlea Kosikowski on WECT News First at Four Thursday to show us how they make brownies (recipe below) that are loaded with antioxidants, omega 3’s, vitamin E, magnesium, iron and fiber.
Recipe: Raw Brownies
Raw Chocolate Brownie Bites- makes about 15-18 one inch balls
Ingredients
1½ cups walnuts
1½ cups pitted dates
½ cup raw cacao powder
¼ tsp. salt
1. Place the walnuts in a food processor and process until the walnuts are a fine flour.
2. Add the dates, raw cacao powder and salt. Process until they form a sticky mixture.
3. Roll them into one-inch bite sized balls or pat them into a pan.
Store in an airtight container for up to one week. They can be refrigerated or left on the countertop at room temperature (if they last that long!)
