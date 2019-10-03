First Alert Forecast: October scorchers! ...then overdue cooling

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region begins like a blowtorch! Under an exceptionally strong, summery, and sunny high pressure ridge, temperatures are likely to surge to highs deep into the 90s for Thursday and Friday. The established record highs for October 3 and 4, both set in 1986, are 95 and 94, respectively - and given the forecast both are likely to be at least challenged if not broken!