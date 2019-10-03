First Alert Forecast: October scorchers! ...then overdue cooling

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region begins like a blowtorch! Under an exceptionally strong, summery, and sunny high pressure ridge, temperatures are likely to surge to highs deep into the 90s for Thursday and Friday. The established record highs for October 3 and 4, both set in 1986, are 95 and 94, respectively - and given the forecast both are likely to be at least challenged if not broken!
Two cold fronts headline your First Alert Forecast in the longer range. The first front could trigger a stray pop-up storm as it approaches and passes late Friday and the second could do the same business early next week. Importantly, temperatures and, to some extent, humidity levels will dive behind each front! Expect high temperatures in the much more seasonable 70s to around 80 for Saturday and Sunday - behind front number one - and next Tuesday and Wednesday - behind front number two.
Catch these details and more in your First Alert seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and, remember, you can grab a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your free WECT Weather App. And one more nice thing before you go: new tropical storm development is not likely in the Atlantic Basin through Thursday and there appears to be no imminent tropical storm threats to the Carolinas in the coming days. Thanks for staying vigilant as Hurricane Season slowly winds down!
