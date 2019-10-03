First Alert Forecast: challenging another record high Friday, welcomed weekend cool down

Catch these details and more in your First Alert seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and, remember, you can grab a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your free WECT Weather App. And one more nice thing before you go: new tropical storm development is not likely in the Atlantic Basin through Thursday and there appears to be no imminent tropical storm threats to the Carolinas in the coming days. Thanks for staying vigilant as Hurricane Season slowly winds down!