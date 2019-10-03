'Its about protecting people,’ DA modifies injunction against Wilmington gang members

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Ben David and the Wilmington Police Department announced Thursday they have made changes to an injunction that prevented Wilmington gang members from meeting in public places.
The injunction filed in 2017 against the 720 Gangster Disciples and their members was the first of its kind in the state. According to a press release from Ben David, the injunction has proven to be a success.
“There are no longer large groups of gang members gathering in and around the Creekwood area. Patrol Officers have noticed a big difference in key neighborhoods and community members are telling them that it is a safer place to live now,” the press release says.
Based on the motion’s success, they have modified what was initially filed as a permanent injunction to expire on October 23, 2019.
"I am proud to have been a part of this effort to keep our neighborhoods safe and am looking forward to doing this again if the need arises. We were the first to obtain a permanent injunction against a street gang in the State of NC and are working with the NC Legislature to ensure that our communities are protected from criminal gang activity. As I stated to the court two years ago, this injunction is not about punishing defendants, it is about protecting people,” said Ben David.
The DA says its not needed anymore because the defendants have either complied with the terms of the injunction, are in jail, or awaiting travel. Since it was filed, violent crime went down 46 percent from January 2018 through August 2019.
"We are committed to the people of Creekwood, the surrounding communities, and the City of Wilmington and will continue to protect them in the future. The Gang Injunction has affected the gang’s cohesion and effectiveness. The crime statistics in District 2 are a good example of the good and innovative work performed by the men and women of WPD. I congratulate the individuals that complied with the terms of the Injunction and wish them much success in the future. We would encourage gang members to follow the lead of some of their associates and no longer engage in the gang lifestyle,” said Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous.
