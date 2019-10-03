'Its about protecting people,’ DA modifies injunction against Wilmington gang members

"We are committed to the people of Creekwood, the surrounding communities, and the City of Wilmington and will continue to protect them in the future. The Gang Injunction has affected the gang’s cohesion and effectiveness. The crime statistics in District 2 are a good example of the good and innovative work performed by the men and women of WPD. I congratulate the individuals that complied with the terms of the Injunction and wish them much success in the future. We would encourage gang members to follow the lead of some of their associates and no longer engage in the gang lifestyle,” said Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous.